Bills sign Tyler Matakevich to one-year contract extension

Getty Images

The Bills have re-signed several of their impending free agents and they’ve now extended the contract of another member of the team.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that linebacker Tyler Matakevich has agreed to a one-year extension that ties him to the team through the 2022 season.

The Bills have re-signed linebacker Matt Milano, right tackle Daryl Williams, linebacker Andre Smith, and right guard Jon Feliciano ahead of the start of the new league year. They also signed safety Micah Hyde to an extension.

Matakevich signed with the Bills as a free agent last year and played a leading role on their special teams units all season. He was credited with 23 tackles last season.