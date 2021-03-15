Browns agree to terms with John Johnson III

Getty Images

The Rams don’t have the cap dollars to keep the players they currently have; they weren’t going to have enough to sign safety John Johnson III on the open market.

The Browns do, and did.

Per multiple reports, the Browns are signing Johnson to a three-year deal. Via NFL Media, it’s worth $33 million, with $24 million in guarantees. (That’s apparently not $24 million in full guarantees.)

Johnson joins a last line of defense that includes Ronnie Harrison and Grant Delpit. Andrew Sendejo, a starter in 2021, is a free agent.

Coach Kevin Stefanski could have pursued Vikings safety Anthony Harris, a player in whom the Browns were interested last year. They went for Johnson instead.