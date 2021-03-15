Cardinals tendering Dennis Gardeck at second-round level

Getty Images

Dennis Gardeck was a productive pass rusher in limited snaps for the Cardinals during the 2020 season and they’re going to try to hold onto him as a restricted free agent this offseason.

Gardeck’s agent Jonathan Feinsod told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that his client is getting a second-round tender from the team. The tender carries a salary of $3.384 million.

The Cardinals can match any offer that Gardeck agrees to with another team and they’d receive a second-round pick if they opted not to match.

Gardeck had seven sacks and 10 quarterback hits while playing 94 defensive snaps for the Cardinals last season. He also had 16 tackles and a fumble recovery while also playing a core special teams role.