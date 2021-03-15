Carson Wentz working out with Colts receivers

Getty Images

The trade sending quarterback Carson Wentz from the Eagles to the Colts can’t become official until Wednesday, but Wentz isn’t waiting until then to start developing relationships with his new teammates.

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. posted a photo to Instagram from a recent workout that shows him and teammate Dezmon Patmon wrapping up a workout with the new quarterback in Indianapolis.

“Can’t wait to see this guy in Lucas Oil, gonna be a show,” Pittman wrote in a caption.

Among the questions to be answered when the trade becomes official is what number Wentz will wear with the Colts. Pittman has made it clear he’s hanging onto No. 11, so Wentz will be sporting new digits on his new jersey.