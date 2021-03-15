Cethan Carter agrees to three-year deal with Dolphins

Getty Images

The Dolphins have agreed to terms with their first free agent of the offseason.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to a three-year deal with tight end/fullback Cethan Carter.

Carter signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and played 16 games as a rookie, but missed the 2018 season with a shoulder injury. He returned to play 30 games over the last two seasons.

While the majority of Carter’s playing time came on special teams, he did play a career-high 220 offensive snaps last season. He caught five passes for 53 yards during that playing time and will join Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Adam Shaheen, and Chris Myarick in the tight end mix for Miami.