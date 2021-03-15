Chargers add offensive lineman Matt Feiler from Steelers

Getty Images

The Chargers have a franchise quarterback. They’re now doing what they have to do to protect him.

On the same day L.A.’s “other” team struck a deal with center Corey Linsley, the Chargers also have agreed to terms with former Steelers offensive lineman Matt Feiler, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It’s reportedly a three-year, $21 million deal.

A starter since 2018, Feiler appeared in 13 games in 2020. The Steelers kept Feiler last year via a restricted free agency tender.

The starting right tackle in 2019, Feiler moved to left guard in 2020.