Chargers are expected to sign Corey Linsley

The Chargers are set to add some protection for quarterback Justin Herbert in free agency.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is expected to sign center Corey Linsley after the new league year opens on Wednesday. The contract is expected to make Linsley the highest-paid center in the NFL.

Linsley was named a first-team All-Pro after starting 13 games for the Packers last season. The 2014 fifth-round pick started 99 games over his seven seasons in Green Bay and will be rejoining former Packers teammate Bryan Bulaga on the Chargers offensive line.

Dan Feeney started at center with Mike Pouncey on injured reserve last season. Pouncey has retired and Feeney is a free agent along with guards Forrest Lamp and Ryan Groy.

UPDATE 4:50 p.m. ET: It is a five-year, $62.5 million deal for Linsley in Los Angeles.