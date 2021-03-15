Chris Board re-signing with Ravens

Getty Images

The Ravens did not tender restricted free agent linebacker Chris Board, but they have still retained him.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Board is re-signing with Baltimore on a one-year deal worth up to $2.683 million. The deal includes over $1.6 million in guarantees.

Board signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State and has been a staple on special teams for the club in each of his first three years. In 2020, he also played 25 percent of Baltimore’s defensive snaps and registered 2.5 sacks, five quarterback hits, and a pair of tackles for loss.

In 47 career games, Board has 53 total tackles and a pair of forced fumbles.