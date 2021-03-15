Getty Images

There’s one more defensive back for teams to consider in the free-agent market.

After sitting out the 2020, former Colts safety Clayton Geathers intends to play in 2021, according to his agent Christopher Coy via NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. A free agent last year, Geathers did not sign with a team and did not play the season due to COVID-19 and to get fully healthy.

Geathers was a fourth-round pick in 2015, spending his first five seasons with Indianapolis. He signed a one-year deal to return to the Colts in 2019. He missed significant time in the 2016 and 2017 seasons with a neck injury. But he did play 15 games in 2019, recording 54 total tackles, an interception, and one pass defensed.

In all, Geathers has appeared in 56 games with 34 starts. He has a 10 career passes defensed.

Without playing the 2020 season, Geathers could be on the market for a while waiting for a team to come calling. But he could be a low-cost, high-reward signing for the right team for 2021.