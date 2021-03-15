Donald Penn signs one-day contract to retire as a Raider

Getty Images

Donald Penn is making sure the “Once a Raider, always a Raider” moniker sticks to him.

The Raiders announced on Monday that the team’s former left tackle has signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the organization. Penn played for the club in Oakland from 2014-2018, making the 2016 and 2017 Pro Bowls.

Penn also spent seven seasons with Tampa Bay — the first few under current Raiders head coach Jon Gruden — and the 2019 season for Washington.

“It’s perfect to see Donald retire as a Raider,” said Gruden said in a statement. “He brought a toughness and tenacity to the offensive line that enabled him to have success at one of the most difficult positions in the game. I share Donald’s love for football and his love for the Raiders, so I am thrilled to see him retire as a member of the Silver and Black. I want to congratulate Donald on his retirement and wish him and his family all the best.”

Penn entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2006 and stated 189 games.