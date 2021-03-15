Drew Brees joins NBC Sports

Getty Images

A day after announcing his retirement from the NFL, Drew Brees announced his next move, working for NBC Sports.

Brees will work both as an NFL analyst on Football Night in America and as a game analyst for Notre Dame football. He’ll also have a role in other NBC Sports events, including the Olympics.

“I’m excited to stay very closely connected with the game of football,” Brees said on Today. “It’s been such an important part of my life, and I continue to be able to talk about it and show passion for it, and bring my kids along for the ride as well and let them be part of some of those special moments.”

Brees also said he plans to stay involved in philanthropic work in New Orleans, where he played for the last 15 years.