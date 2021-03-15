Four years, up to $72 million for Shaq Barrett in Tampa

Getty Images

Two years ago, Shaq Barrett signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Buccaneers. Now, it’s slightly larger.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus tells PFT (and others) that Barrett has agreed to terms on a four-year deal worth up to $72 million to stay with the Buccaneers. Of the amount, $36 million is fully guaranteed.

Barrett played under the franchise tag in 2020. The Bucs opted not to tag him again in 2021; it would have cost them $18.99 million to do so.

With news of the deal coming just after the launch of the annual negotiating window, it’s possible that the Bucs had made an offer to Barrett and had told him that, once the market opens, they’ll start looking at the many other pass-rushing options available in free agency.

Whatever the motivation or the communications, Barrett is staying with the Bucs.