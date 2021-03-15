Jaguars agree to terms with Carlos Hyde

Getty Images

Carlos Hyde and Urban Meyer are reuniting.

Hyde, a free agent running back, has agreed to sign a two-year, $6 million contract with the Jaguars, according to multiple reports.

The deal brings Hyde and Meyer back together after Meyer previously coached Hyde at Ohio State. Hyde was a first-team All-Big Ten running back for Meyer, so it’s easy to see why Meyer thinks highly of him.

Less clear, however, is why the Jaguars want to pay any running back when running backs are largely interchangeable, and the Jaguars have a very cheap starting running back in James Robinson, who was effective as an undrafted rookie last year and is under contract with a salary cap hit of just $781,666 this year.

Hyde was a second-round pick of the 49ers in 2014 and has also spent time with the Browns, Chiefs, Texans and Seahawks, in addition to a previous stint with the Jaguars. Last year he had 81 carries for 356 yards and 16 catches for 93 yards for the Seahawks.