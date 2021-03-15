Jaguars agree to deal with Rudy Ford

Getty Images

The Jaguars came into the week with the most salary cap room of any team in the NFL and they committed to spending chunks of it on several players on Monday.

Safety Rudy Ford is the latest addition to that list. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Ford has agreed to a two-year, $4.2 million deal in Jacksonville.

Ford was a 2017 sixth-round pick of the Cardinals and moved to the Eagles in a 2019 trade. He had 21 tackles in 18 games over the last two seasons and saw most of his playing time on special teams.

The Jaguars also addressed special teams by agreeing to terms with kick returner Jamal Agnew and added a defensive piece in defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris.