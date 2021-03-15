Jaguars’ Andrew Norwell agrees to lower salary

Getty Images

The Jaguars asked guard Andrew Norwell to take a pay cut, and Norwell agreed.

Norwell had been set to make $12 million in 2021 and $13 million in 2022, but now he’ll play the 2021 season on a one-year contract worth “up to” $12 million with $9 million guaranteed, agent Drew Rosenhaus told PFT. The “up to” means he’s not likely to make the full $12 million, which was his base salary under his old deal.

The one-year deal means Norwell will now hit free agency in 2022, when the salary cap is expected to increase and there may be more money available.

The 29-year-old Norwell started his career with the Panthers and then signed a five-year, $66.5 million contract with the Jaguars in 2018. This was slated to be the fourth year of that contract.