Jaguars, Jamal Agnew reach agreement on three-year deal

Jamal Agnew caught 13 passes while playing for Darrell Bevell in the Lions Offense last season and he’ll be back with Bevell next season as well.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Agnew has agreed to a contract with the Jaguars. It’s a three-year deal that can be worth a maximum value of $21 million. Bevell was hired as the Jacksonville offensive coordinator after closing out last season as the Lions’ interim head coach.

Last season was Agnew’s first as a wideout. He had been a defensive back in his first three seasons, although his primary role for the Lions was always as a kick returner.

Agnew returned 14 punts for 178 yards and a touchdown last season and averaged 28 yards per kickoff return. He has four career punt return touchdowns and one kickoff return touchdown.