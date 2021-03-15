Jaguars re-signing Dawuane Smoot

Getty Images

Jacksonville is keeping one of its own free agents, re-signing defensive end Dawuane Smoot.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the deal is for two years and worth $14 million.

Smoot was a Jaguars third-round pick back in 2017. He appeared in all 16 games in 2020, starting seven, and recorded 5.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, and five tackles for loss. He also forced a pair of fumbles. He played 59 percent of the club’s defensive snaps in 2020.

Overall, Smoot has 11.5 career sacks — recording 6.0 in 2019.