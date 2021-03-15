Jamaal Williams thanks Green Bay as he says goodbye

Getty Images

Packers running back Jamaal Williams is leaving Green Bay.

That became obvious when the Packers re-signed running back Aaron Jones, and Williams said his goodbyes on Instagram today.

“Thank you Green Bay for accepting me and letting me grow into the Man I am today and still thriving to be,” Williams wrote. “I have nothing but RESPECT and LOVE for everyone who works in the Packers facility from Players, Coaches, all the employees that work in Lambeau, and the fans!! I’m going to miss It all, cherish all my memories, and keep striving for Greatness. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead and excited to grind for what I want but nothing but love GB it’s been real.”

In four seasons as a Packer, Williams had 500 carries for 1,985 yards and 10 touchdowns, plus 122 catches for 961 yards and eight touchdowns.