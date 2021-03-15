Jarrad Davis agrees to one-year, $7 million deal with Jets

Getty Images

Quick deal? Check. One-year? Check. Range of $7 million? Check.

Former Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis, a first-round pick in 2017, reportedly will sign a one-year deal with the Jets, according to NFL Media. The deal will have a value of $7 million.

That meshes with the expectations for Davis. Though not a big deal, it was a quick deal. In the range of $7 million. It gives Davis a chance to show what he can do in a system that presumably will make better use of his skills.

New Jets coach Robert Saleh, a Michigan native, didn’t get the Lions head-coaching job. He’ll now lure the former Lions player to New York.

Here’s an intriguing connection. Adam Gase used to coach the Jets. In 2017, he coached the Dolphins. The Dolphins wanted to drafted Davis in 2017, but the Lions beat them to the punch.