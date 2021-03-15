Jarrad Davis could go fast in free agency

Getty Images

He was a first-round pick in 2017, but he hasn’t fully lived up to that billing. As his first shot at free agency arrives, Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis could end up being a guy who gets more attention than expected on the open market.

As we hearing it, it won’t be a massive, eyebrow-raising deal. But it could happen fairly quickly. It ultimately could be a one-year contract in the range of $7 million or so. And it will give Davis a chance to show what he can do in a defense that better showcases his abilities.

That’s the word currently making the rounds — the Lions didn’t use him properly. If/when someone does, Davis could significantly enhance his earning potential.

It likely will take a year or so for Davis to establish himself. Part of the challenge will be landing in a place where Davis can shine. If that happens, he could end up being a much bigger name in free agency a year from now, when the cap will be higher and more teams will be ready to spend.