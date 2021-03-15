Joe Thuney agrees to five-year deal with Chiefs

Getty Images

Monday morning brought word that the Jets and Patriots were trying to land a deal with guard Joe Thuney, but he’ll be moving on from the AFC East.

Thuney’s agent Mike McCartney announced that his client has agreed to a five-year deal with the Chiefs. Multiple reports peg the value of the deal at $80 million.

The $15 million average annual salary is the most for any guard on a multi-year deal. Brandon Scherff is set to make over $18 million on a franchise tag with Washington.

The move comes after the Chiefs released tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz. They also have Austin Reiter, Mike Remmers, Kelechi Osemele, and Daniel Kilgore headed for free agency, so Thuney will be the centerpiece of a new-look offensive line in Kansas City next season.