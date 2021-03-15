Jonnu Smith agrees to terms with Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots have landed an agreement with one of the top free agent tight ends on the market.

Jonnu Smith has agreed to a four-year deal with New England. Smith’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said that the deal is worth $50 million and includes $31.25 million in guaranteed money.

Smith was a Titans third-round pick in 2017 and appeared in 60 games for them over the last four years. He had 41 catches for 448 yards and eight touchdowns during the 2020 season and has 114 catches for 1,302 yards and 16 touchdowns over the course of his career.

The Patriots got very little production from their tight ends in 2020. Smith’s arrival should make for a positive change on that front during the 2021 season.