Justin McCray to sign with Texans

Getty Images

The Texans are bringing in more depth along their offensive line.

According to multiple reports, Houston will sign guard Justin McCray to a two-year, $4 million deal with up to $1.5 million available in incentives.

McCray spent the 2020 season with the Falcons, appearing in 10 games with a pair of starts. he spent the 2019 season with the Browns and 2017-2018 with the Packers, where he started 13 games.

McCray played under Houston’s new offensive line coach, James Campen, in Green Bay and Cleveland.

McCray entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of UCF in 2014.