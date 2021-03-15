Kamu Grugier-Hill agrees to deal with Texans

Getty Images

The Texans agreed to a deal with kick returner Andre Roberts to kick off their free agency moves on Monday and their work continued with a defensive addition.

NFL Media reports that they’ve agreed to terms with linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. It’s a one-year deal worth up to $3.25 million.

Grugier-Hill spent last season with the Dolphins and had 28 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery in 15 games. He spent the previous four seasons with the Eagles and entered the league as a 2016 sixth-round pick in New England. Texans General Manager Nick Caserio was in the Patriots personnel department when that pick was made.

The agreement comes a day after the Texans agreed to trade linebacker Bernardrick McKinney to Miami for defensive end Shaq Lawson.