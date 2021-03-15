Kevin Zeitler gets $10 million this year

Getty Images

The Giants saved eight figures by cutting guard Kevin Zeitler. Zeitler will earn eight figures during his first year with the Ravens.

Per a league source, Zeitler will earn $10 million in the first year of his three-year deal with the Ravens.

The money comes in the form of an $8.925 million signing bonus and a $1.075 million base salary.

Zeitler’s 2022 salary of $6 million is fully guaranteed, pushing the full guarantee to $16 million.

There’s a 2023 non-guaranteed salary of $6.5 million, bringing the three-year value to $22.5 million.

The contract has a cap number of $4.05 million in 2022.