Kevin Zeitler: It was a pretty tough call, but Baltimore was the right fit

Getty Images

Kevin Zeitler and the Ravens got a head start on free agency, agreeing to a three-year, $22.5 million contract on Monday.

Baltimore is Zeitler’s third AFC North team, having previously played for Cleveland ND Cincinnati. That divisional familiarity was one factor in Zeitler’s decision.

“Well it was actually a pretty tough call. They were all duking it out last night,” Zeitler said during an interview with Glenn Clark Radio. “But me and my wife, after we sat down and really talked about what we thought fo this time in our life, Baltimore was the right fit. And we’re very excited to be a part of it.

“Just being in the AFC North so much, I think that’s more my style of ‘ball. And on top of that, seeing what the Ravens have done over the last couple years, offensively and well as defensively, it just seemed like a great fit.”

The Ravens were the league’s top rushing offense in 2020, which also attracted Zeitler to the club.

“It definitely doesn’t hurt,” Zeitler said. “Running the ball is always very fun.”

That factor may have worked in Baltimore’s favor for an offensive lineman, but could be a con for free agent wide receivers.