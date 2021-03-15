Leonard Floyd staying with Rams

Getty Images

The Rams signed linebacker Leonard Floyd to a one-year deal last year and they’re signing him to a longer deal this year.

Shortly after Josina Anderson reported that the Rams had wrapped up a new deal with Floyd, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that it is a four-year, $64 million contract.

Floyd set a career-high with 10.5 sacks while starting every game that the Rams played last season. He added two more sacks in the postseason and should remain a strong pass rushing threat in a front seven with Aaron Donald playing inside of him.

The Rams’ top-ranked defense did lose a key part on Monday when safety John Johnson agreed to a deal with the Browns, but Floyd’s return is a step toward remaining one of the league’s top units in 2021.