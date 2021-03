Getty Images

Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin won’t be leaving in free agency.

Reeves-Maybin has reached an agreement to return to Detroit for another year.

It’s a one-year, $2,378,490 fully guaranteed deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 26-year-old Reeves-Maybin has spent his entire four-year career with Detroit. Last year the Lions largely took him out of their defense, but he played a team-high 84 percent of special teams snaps.