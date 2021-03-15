Lions release Joe Dahl

Getty Images

Monday is the first day that teams can negotiate with free agents from other clubs, but the Lions aren’t limiting themselves to striking deals with newcomers.

The team announced the release of guard Joe Dahl.

Dahl was set to make a base salary $2.675 million during the 2021 season and the Lions will clear over $2.84 million in cap space with the move. There will be $250,000 in dead money left on the cap.

Dahl was a 2016 fifth-round pick in Detroit. He played 44 games and made 21 starts over the course of his time with the team.

The Lions also have guard Oday Aboushi heading to free agency.