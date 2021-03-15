Markus Golden stays with Cardinals on two-year deal

Getty Images

Arizona has taken care of another one of its own.

The Cardinals announced on Monday that they’ve agreed to terms with edge rusher Markus Golden on a two-year deal. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the deal is worth $9 million.

Arizona selected Golden back in the second round of the 2015 draft. He then signed with the Giants in 2019 and was with New York until the Cardinals traded for him midseason in 2020. He’ll now remain with the team that drafted him.

Golden has 33.5 career sacks in 78 games. He recorded 10.0 with the Giants in 2019 and 4.5 between New York and Arizona in 2020.

Golden’s return could mean that Haason Reddick will head elsewhere in free agency, as the Cardinals now have J.J. Watt, Chandler Jones, Jordan Phillips, and Golden to lead their pass rush.