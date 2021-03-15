Michael Davis is re-signing with the Chargers

Getty Images

The Chargers parted ways with one cornerback when they released Casey Hayward over the weekend, but they are holding onto another member of the group.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team is re-signing Micheal Davis ahead of the start of the new league year on Wednesday. It is a three-year deal for Davis.

Davis was undrafted in 2017, but made the Chargers and appeared in 15 games as a rookie. He started 35 games over the last three seasons and had 64 tackles, three interceptions, and an interception return for a touchdown during the 2020 season.

He was listed at No. 36 on PFT’s list of the top free agents.

In addition to keeping Davis, the Chargers have also agreed to a deal with center Corey Linsley since the window to negotiate with free agents opened at noon on Monday.