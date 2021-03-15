Multiple playoff teams will pursue Patrick Peterson, purely as a cornerback

Getty Images

The fifth overall pick in the 2011 draft, cornerback Patrick Peterson is preparing for his first shot at free agency. While his destination is unclear, one fact is — Peterson will remain a cornerback.

Some corners shift to safety later in their careers, and Peterson has said he’d be willing to make that move. For now, though, there’s more than enough interest in Peterson as a cornerback.

Multiple playoffs teams are expected to make a run at Peterson, who’ll leave the Cardinals after 10 seasons. The real question becomes the sliding scale between maximum earnings and opportunity to compete for a championship.

Peterson was coached at one point by Bruce Arians in Arizona. The Bucs, however, currently have a very good young secondary. Former Cardinals and LSU teammate Tyrann Mathieu also could be lobbying for Peterson to join the Chiefs.