Packers tender ERFA Malik Taylor

The Packers will retain Malik Taylor.

According to multiple reports, Green Bay tendered the exclusive rights free agent wide receiver on Monday.

Taylor entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State in 2019, originally signing with the Buccaneers. But after Tampa Bay waived him, he signed with the Packers in July of that year and spent his first season on the practice squad.

Taylor made the initial 53-man roster in 2020 and appeared in 15 games for the Packers with one start. He was on the field for 42 percent of the club’s special teams snaps.

Taylor caught five passes for 66 yards with a touchdown in 2020. He also averaged 18.6 yards per return on nine kickoffs.