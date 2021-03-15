Panthers cutting Zach Kerr

Getty Images

The Panthers are releasing defensive tackle Zach Kerr, the Charlotte Observer reports. Kerr appeared to confirm his departure on social team.

The move saves the Panthers $1.3 million on their salary cap with $250,000 in dead money, according to overthecap.com.

Kerr, 30, appeared in 13 games in 2020, his only season in Carolina. He made four starts and had 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and nine quarterback hits.

He also has played for the Colts, Broncos and Cardinals in his seven seasons.

The Panthers will have to address their depth at defensive tackle with no obvious starter opposite Derrick Brown. They are interested in a reunion with Kawann Short, per the Obesrver.

Bravvion Roy, a sixth-round choice last year who made nine starts as a rookie, and practice squad player Mike Panasiuk are the only other defensive tackles on the roster besides Brown.