Patriots, Davon Godchaux agree to terms

Davon Godchaux will be leaving Miami but staying in the AFC East.

Godchaux has agreed to a two-year deal to sign with New England, agent Drew Rosenhaus said.

Godchaux has played his entire four-year NFL career with the Dolphins and had emerged as a strong starter at nose tackle before suffering a season-ending biceps tear in Week Five last season.

The Dolphins were interested in keeping Godchaux, but it became clear that they weren’t going to pay him what he could get elsewhere. The Patriots made him the offer he was looking for as soon as it became legal for teams to make offers, and so he’ll be signing in New England.