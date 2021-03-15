Patriots to sign Kendrick Bourne

Getty Images

The Patriots began free agency obviously needing offensive weapons. They agreed to terms with tight end Jonnu Smith and wide receiver Nelson Agholor, and now are adding Kendrick Bourne.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, New England has agreed to terms on a three-year, $22.5 million deal with Bourne.

The wideout spent his first four seasons with the 49ers, who picked him up as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Washington in 2017.

Bourne had his most productive season in 2020, making 49 receptions for 667 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He started five games for the club.

Overall, Bourne has made 137 receptions for 1,769 yards with 11 touchdowns in 58 games.