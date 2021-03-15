Raiders, Yannick Ngakoue close to deal

Getty Images

The Raiders have been trying to upgrade their pass rush since trading Khalil Mack away, and they have identified their top priority in free agency this season.

Yannick Ngakoue and the Raiders are close to an agreement on a free agent contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In Las Vegas, Ngakoue will reunite with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who was the Jaguars’ head coach when Ngakoue was having the best seasons of his career in Jacksonville.

Last year Ngakoue was traded twice, first from the Jaguars to the Vikings and then from the Vikings to the Ravens less than two months later. Now he’ll hope he has a place where he can stay with the Raiders.