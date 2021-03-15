Rashod Hill staying with Vikings on one-year deal

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 15, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT
NFL: DEC 13 Vikings at Buccaneers
Getty Images

Offensive lineman Rashod Hill hit the free market on Monday afternoon, but he’s not going anywhere.

According to his agent Brett Tessler, Hill will re-sign with the Vikings on a fully guaranteed one-year deal.

Hill has been with the Vikings since 2016. He started seven games for Minnesota in 2017 and eight games in 2018 — beginning the year as the team’s starting right tackle. Over the last two seasons, he’s started two games, one in 2019 and one in 2020.

The Vikings will need a replacement for Riley Reiff, and Hill could be in the mix for that role in 2021.