Rashod Hill staying with Vikings on one-year deal

Getty Images

Offensive lineman Rashod Hill hit the free market on Monday afternoon, but he’s not going anywhere.

According to his agent Brett Tessler, Hill will re-sign with the Vikings on a fully guaranteed one-year deal.

Hill has been with the Vikings since 2016. He started seven games for Minnesota in 2017 and eight games in 2018 — beginning the year as the team’s starting right tackle. Over the last two seasons, he’s started two games, one in 2019 and one in 2020.

The Vikings will need a replacement for Riley Reiff, and Hill could be in the mix for that role in 2021.