Ravens sign Kevin Zeitler

Getty Images

The Ravens have made a big addition to their offensive line.

Free agent guard Kevin Zeitler has agreed to a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Ravens, according to multiple reports.

Zeitler can sign now, rather than waiting until the start of the league year on Wednesday, because the Giants cut him last week.

The 31-year-old Zeitler started all 16 games last year, and the Ravens hope he can step in as an immediate upgrade for a line that needs to give Lamar Jackson time to pass and room to run.