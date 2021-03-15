Report: 49ers won’t tender Nick Mullens

Getty Images

The 49ers used a pair of quarterbacks after Jimmy Garoppolo was injured last season and it appears both of them will be hitting the open market this week.

C.J. Beathard is set for unrestricted free agency and Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports that the team is not going to tender Nick Mullens a contract as a restricted free agent.

Mullens started eight games last season, but ended the year with a right elbow injury that needed to be surgically repaired after the season. He was 211-of-326 for 2,437 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 10 overall appearances.

Maiocco adds that the door is open for Mullens to re-sign down the road if all goes well with his rehab, but General Manager John Lynch has talked this offseason about the need to “insulate ourselves better” against an injury to the starting quarterback.