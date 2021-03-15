Report: Brandon Graham, Eagles reach agreement on one-year extension

Getty Images

Defensive end Brandon Graham‘s one-year extension with the Eagles is done.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Graham’s new contract is “close to $20 million over two years.” Graham was due to make $13 million this season.

It allows the Eagles to lower Graham’s cap hit of more than $17.9 million.

Graham had eight sacks and 16 quarterback hits while starting every game for the third consecutive season. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2020.

Graham, who turns 33 next month, has 59 sacks in 11 seasons in Philadelphia.