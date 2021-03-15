Report: Chargers won’t tender Isaac Rochell

Getty Images

The Chargers are letting one of their restricted free agents hit the market.

Los Angeles will not tender defensive lineman Isaac Rochell, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Rochell appeared in all 16 games for the Chargers in 2020, making six starts. He recorded 2.5 sacks and 29 total tackles for the club. He also played 52 percent of Los Angeles’ special teams snaps.

He arrived with L.A. back in 2017 as a seventh-round pick. In 2018, he recorded 5.0 sacks and six tackles for loss as the club won 12 games and went to the postseason.

Rochell turns 26 on April 22. He has 9.5 career sacks in 51 games.