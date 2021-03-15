Report: Corey Davis agrees to three-year, $37.5 million deal with Jets

Getty Images

The Titans used the fifth overall choice on Corey Davis in 2017, but after failing to record a 1,000-yard season in his four seasons, the receiver is leaving Tennessee.

Davis has agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Jets that includes $27 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Davis, 26, had his best season in 2020, posting career highs in receiving yards (984), 100-yard receiving games (five), average yards per reception (15.1) and touchdown receptions (five).

The Titans elected not to exercise the fifth-year option on Davis’ contract, making him a free agent.

He leaves Tennessee after totaling 207 receptions for 2,851 yards and 11 touchdowns.