Report: Jets are expected to have interest in Corey Linsley, Joe Thuney

Getty Images

NFL free agency will unofficially begin in a few hours, and one team is reportedly looking to make a splash along its offensive line.

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets are expected to have interest in both center Corey Linsley and guard Joe Thuney.

New York should be plenty familiar with Thuney, having played the Patriots guard twice a year since 2016. Thuney has started 16 games in each of his five seasons with New England since the club selected him at No. 78 overall back in 2016. He played the 2020 season on the franchise tag.

Though he’s regarded as one of the best guards on the market, it’s not guaranteed that Thuney will end up elsewhere in 2021. Albert Breer of SI.com reported the Patriots have kept the lines of communication open with the guard and would like to keep him.

As for Linsley, he’s been expecting to depart Green Bay after playing his first seven seasons for the club. He was an All-Pro for the first time in 2020, though he missed three games due to a knee injury.