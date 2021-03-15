Report: Jets receiving trade calls on C.J. Mosley

Getty Images

C.J. Mosley elected to opt out of the 2020 season, but his services are apparently still in demand.

The Jets have been receiving trade calls about Mosley, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. The linebacker has $22 million left in guarantees on his contract, but his cap hit is $6 million in 2021.

Mosley signed a five-year, $85 million deal with New York back in 2019 but played just two games for the club after suffering a groin injury early in the season.

Mosley spent his first five seasons with Baltimore, where he was a four-time Pro Bowler. The Ravens selected him at No. 17 overall back in 2014.

In 79 career games, Mosley has 588 total tackles, 43 tackles for loss, 32 quarterback hits, 8.5 sacks, and 10 interceptions — two of which he’s returned for touchdowns. He also had a fumble recovery for a TD in 2015.