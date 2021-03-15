Report: Joe Thomas signing one-year deal with Texans

Getty Images

The Texans have had a busy offseason.

They have traded for offensive lineman Marcus Cannon and linebacker Shaq Lawson in separate deals. They have agreed to terms with Tremon Smith, Andre Roberts and Kamu Grugier-Hill.

Add linebacker Joe Thomas‘ name to the list, too.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports the Texans have agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal with Thomas.

Thomas, 29, played 409 defensive snaps and 170 on special teams last season. He played 15 games with four starts and made 48 tackles and two pass breakups.

Thomas played four seasons in Green Bay and three in Dallas and was an important contributor on special teams and as a backup linebacker.

He has played 82 games with 14 starts.