Report: JuJu Smith-Schuster tells Steelers teammates he’s likely gone

If last week’s response to an SI.com wasn’t enough of an indication (it should have been) that receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will be leaving the Steelers, there’s more.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Smith-Schuster has told teammates in Pittsburgh that he’s likely gone.

It’s no surprise. He’ll command more than the Steelers can or will pay, given their limited cap space and their collection of very good young receivers. Their proven ability to find receivers in the draft makes it even less important to keep him.

Smith-Schuster has become one of the most intriguing players in free agency. He’s not a true No. 1 receiver. Who can afford to pay $15 million or more per year for a No. 2?

We’ll find out, possibly soon. The market opens at noon ET.