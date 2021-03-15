Report: Patriots finalize deal for Matthew Judon

Getty Images

A report earlier this afternoon indicated the Patriots were making a big push for edge rusher Matthew Judon. Indeed, they did.

Tom Pelissero NFL Media reports the Patriots have finalized the deal with Judon, giving him a four-year, $56 million contact. It includes $32 million over the first two years.

The Patriots also reached deals with tight end Jonnu Smith and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux on Monday. The team entered free agency with the second-most salary-cap space in the league, per overthecap.com.

Judon has led the Ravens in sacks and quarterback pressures since 2017.

Judon, who played out the 2020 season for the Ravens on the franchise tag, made 50 tackles, six sacks and 21 quarterback hits last season in earning his second consecutive Pro Bowl honor.

He has 236 tackles, 34.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in his five seasons with Baltimore.