Report: Patriots making big push for Matthew Judon

Getty Images

The Patriots have agreed to deals with a couple of free agents and they’re reportedly hot on the trail of another one.

NFL Media reports that the Patriots are making a major push to sign edge rusher Matthew Judon.

Judon played out the 2020 season for the Ravens on the franchise tag, but the team opted not to use a second one to secure his return this year. That leaves him free to sign with any team once the new league year begins on Wednesday and it sounds like the Patriots are trying to ensure that his stay on the open market is a brief one.

He has 236 tackles, 34.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries over his five seasons with Baltimore.