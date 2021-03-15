Report: Phillip Dorsett is Jaguars’ latest free agent addition

Getty Images

The Jaguars had the most cap space, and the most work to do. So, it comes as no surprise that the free agent agreements are coming fast and furious on the first day of legal tampering.

The latest addition is receiver Phillip Dorsett, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Dorsett, 28, signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks a year ago, with Seattle envisioning him as a speed option to complement DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Dorsett, though, didn’t play a game last season.

He managed his foot issues throughout training camp but didn’t make it to the season. He ended up requiring surgery in November to address bone spur issues.

In 45 games with the Patriots over three seasons, Dorsett made 73 catches for 881 yards and eight touchdowns.

He joins D.J. Chark, Laviska Shenault and Collin Johnson in the receiver room in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars also have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris, receiver Jamal Agnew, defensive back Rudy Ford, running back Carlos Hyde and safety Rayshawn Jenkins. They used the franchise tag on tackle Cam Robinson and re-signed defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, defensive back Tre Herndon and offensive lineman Tyler Shatley.